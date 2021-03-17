Blu-Ray Player Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Blu-ray Player is a device which is used to play Blu-ray Disc movie. It can adopt HDMI interface and use 1920 × 1080 resolution, 1080p HD output format to achieve HD video, which is now five times the resolution of DVD video (PAL 720 * 576), six times the resolution (NTSC 720 * 480). It is a household mainstream player and is also favored by the game companies, movie studios, consumer electronics and home computer manufacturers. Film companies such as Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner, Sony, MGM, Lions Gate etc.

These days, all eyes are on video. As the switch is made from analog to digital technology, the market is quickly expanding beyond traditional televisions, DVDs, and camcorders to include flat-screen and high-definition digital televisions, personal video recorders (PVRs), elaborate home theater systems, home satellite systems, set-top Internet access devices designed to bring interactivity to the television, and cell phones and other handheld devices that can download, store, and play video. Key players include Matsushita (Panasonic), Philips (Magnavox), Sony, Thompson (RCA), TiVo, and Microsoft (WebTV).

Blu-ray Player product market has a larger space, basically presenting products to high-end development direction; high-end products have great market demand. Grasp the advanced technology market, local enterprises to increase R&D efforts, to produce more high-end products.

From the view of downstream application, Automobile are and will still be the most active field because of the high-speed growth of automobile industry and rising requirements for video.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blu-Ray Player market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blu-Ray Player business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blu-Ray Player market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Blu-Ray Player value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Deer Blu-ray Player

Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Electronic Corporation

LG Electronics Corporation

Hualu

Philips Electronic N.V

Toshiba

Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

QiSheng

BARU

BEVIX

OPPO

