BOPET Packaging Films Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

BOPET Packaging Films Market: Introduction

Food safety is the majorly discussed topic in key forums and newspapers worldwide wherein major problem is providing clean and quality food without any contaminations. BOPET packaging films can be produced using food grade materials approved by FDA. BOPET Packaging Films are produced using polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or polymers by stretching the film in crossed bi-axial orientation. BOPET packaging films can be achieved any thickness during production. They can be clear or opaque. BOPET packaging films market is growing at a healthy phase worldwide. BOPET packaging films can be produced with different coatings to add different barrier properties. BOPET packaging film itself is a good oxygen barrier, so it is used extensively in food & beverage packaging.

BOPET Packaging Films: Market Dynamics

Globally BOPET packaging films market is witnessing a healthy growth due to increased demand for packaging which will enhance the shelf life of products. For packaging of hot fills BOPET Packaging Films are the best suitable. BOPET Packaging Films can withstand their properties at high temperatures, the temperature sensitivity is very low compared to other similar kind of packaging products. BOPET Packaging Films packaging costs very much low as compared to aluminum foil which is also used for food packaging. BOPET packaging films also used to pack cosmetics & personal care. Cosmetics have limited shelf life therefore they have to be stored properly. BOPET packaging films can also be used in pharmaceutical industry.

The BOPET packaging films has an excellent thermal and mechanical properties. The key features of BOPET packaging films are excellent clarity, good stiffness, smooth surface, good chemical and abrasion resistance. The BOPET packaging films are good oxygen barriers which is why BOPET Packaging Films is preferred for cosmetic and food industries such as lidding for frozen and fresh ready meal. BOPET packaging film can be made into single layer or it can be coextruded with other polymer into multi-layer to impart desired properties to both the materials.

BOPET Packaging Films: Market Segmentation

The global BOPET packaging films market is segmented on the basis of product type, coating, size and end use industries. On the basis of product type, the global BOPET packaging films market is segmented into pouches, sachets, bags, shrink films, stretch wraps and others. On the basis of coating type, the global BOPET packaging films market is segmented into coated (UV treated, corona treated, chemical coated, acrylic coated, copolymer treated) and non-coated. On the basis of end use industries, the global BOPET packaging films market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, homecare, automobile industry, semiconductors & electronics industries, pharmaceutical industry and others.

BOPET Packaging Films Market: Regional outlook

BOPET packaging films market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. BOPET packaging films market in APEJ is the fastest growing market. The main drivers contributing to this fact are growing population, rising food safety awareness, rising per capita disposable income among middle classes in APEJ. APEJ region is expected to witness an above average CAGR. The increase in use of cosmetic products as well as rise in food consumption will help in driving the BOPET packaging films market in the North America region. MEA and Latin America are also the bright spots where BOPET packaging films manufacturers should look for. Recently these regions have shown good developments in terms of consumption, overall GDP growth and industrialization.

BOPET Packaging Films Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global BOPET Packaging Films market are Toray industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Dupont-Teijin Films, SKC Films, Ester industries Ltd., Jindal polyfilms Ltd, Uflex Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Limited, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

