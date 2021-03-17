Chicory Products Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2027

Chicory is a perennial herbaceous, woody plant that has a numerous medical properties such as prevent heartburn, reduce anxiety, reduce arthritis pains, improves gut health, detoxify the liver and gallbladder, the ability to ease digestive problems, prevent bacterial infections, and boost the immune system. Chicory also acts as a natural sedative, and can protect against kidney stones and to maintain a healthy weight. Every part of the Chicory plant have certain beneficial qualities, the root is crushed into a powder and used as a coffee substitute and also boiled and eaten with butter, and the leaves of young plant are used cooking like spinach. Applying Chicory leaves on old wounds accelerates the healing process. Chicory is rich in vitamin B, vitamin C, fructose, inulin, carotene, organic acids, tannins, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. Chicory extract are beneficial for people with overweight and diabetes.

Market Segmentation:

The Chicory products market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, and by regions. On the basis of type, Chicory products can be segmented into four categories that include Chicory Flour, Instant Chicory, Chicory Extracts, and Roasted Chicory. The Chicory products market can be segmented by its applications in different industries such as Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare Industry, Dietary Supplements, and other applications. In the food and beverage industry, Chicory Products is majorly used to add fiber and texture in yogurt, ice cream, chocolate bar, breakfast bar, salad dressing, and margarine applications. Similarly, in the Healthcare industry, Chicory Products is used to treat constipation, liver and gallbladder disorders, cancer, and hypertension. Chicory is used in confectionary and coffee industries also. Chicory roasted root is popular as a health boosting coffee substitute and caffeine free, and also as a tasty seasoning to the dishes. Chicory inulin helps in regulating the body sugar levels and reduces the inflammation in body.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Chicory Products market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. In regional markets, Europe is the largest producer and consumer of Chicory Products. In Europe, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are the leading consumer of Chicory Products. Chicory can be found throughout North America and Europe. Chicory inulin can be extracted from its root and used as food ingredients. It has many beneficial effect on the nervous and circulatory systems, soothes. Chicory leaves also used to treat skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and abrasions.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Chicory is prebiotic, it has many health benefits including antioxidant, anticancer, and provides functional support to the digestive reactions in the body and also acts as a dietary fiber. Consumers have become more selective in choosing food products to maintain their well-being and to match their individual lifestyles like reduction of salt, sugar and fat without compromising on flavor, and taste, an increased dietary fibre intake, and maintain healthy weight. This has led to a rise in Chicory products and hence driven the market for Chicory Products across the globe.

The prebiotic market has seen rapid growth in the recent years. The Chicory inulin and oligofructose are one of true prebiotics substances that helps to improve metabolism and normalize the digestive processes of the body.

Chicory Products Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Chicory Products market include Beneo, Cosucra, Royal Cosun, Baiyin XIRUI Bioengneering Company, Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co. Ltd, The Tierra Group, Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation, and Novagreen Inc