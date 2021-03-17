Chromium Polynicotinate Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027

Chromium is a metal which was first discovered in the late 1790s in France, until 1958 it was not considered as an essential trace element but was considered in the 1960s. Chromium polynicotinate is a supplement made up of chromium and niacin. It is believed that niacin helps in the absorption of chromium. Chromium polynicotinate doesn’t contain much niacin as excess of niacin can cause side effects. Chromium polynicotinate is taken by people those who want to lose body weight, increasing muscle, and decreasing fat content of the body. Chromium polynicotinate is also used by athlete to improve their performance and to increase energy. Several research studies has shown that chromium polynicotinate is useful in treating depression. It is suggested that chromium polynicotinate should not be consumed by patient suffering from liver or kidney disorder as it may cause some sort of allergic reaction to them.

Market Segmentation:

Chromium polynicotinateis segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form market is segmented into liquid and capsule. Among all these segment capsule is expected to grow enormously in the coming future. The demand for Chromium polynicotinateis more due to the health benefits it offers as well as ease of availability of product in the market. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical stores and online stores. Online stores is expected to hold a relatively high share in the chromium polynicotinatemarket, followed by medical stores.On the basis of region chromium polynicotinatemarket is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of chromium polynicotinateis divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of chromium polynicotinate country like China is generating the major revenue. In Europe region the major revenue is generated by the countries like Germany and Spain. In terms of revenue Europe may be the second prominent contributor in thechromium polynicotinatemarket.

Market Drivers:

Research studies has shown that people suffering from diabetes were able to improve their blood sugar levels when they were given chromium polynicotinate. Chromium polynicotinate basically improved the fasting glucose levels of people suffering Type 2 diabetes. Chromium polynicotinateexhibits some special properties such as, acts as anti-depressant, helps in controlling cholesterol and fats and helps in the metabolism of glucose which is essential to produce energy for the body. Chromium polynicotinate also helps in reducing obesity and building of muscles. These versatile properties of chromium polynicotinate is attracting the pharmaceutical companies a lot, which expected to drive the chromium polynicotinate market to a greater extent.Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness and curiosity among the consumers about the health benefits associated with chromium polynicotinate. Although side effects from chromium polynicotinate supplement are very less, but some of them do exist. People those who consumed chromium polynicotinate experienced dizziness, people experience weird dreams after they start taking chromium polynicotinate, studies have shown that chromium polynicotinate may cause Iron mal-absorption in some people and people experienced headache after quitting the intake of chromium polynicotinate. Apart from these side effects chromium polynicotinate do not cause any health problems. These factors mentioned above may be the restrain of the growing market of chromium polynicotinate.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in chromium polynicotinatemarket areBiotech Pharmacal, Inc., Olympian Labs, Solgar, Nature’s Way,NOW Foods, Vital Nutrients,Puritan’s Pride, Solal, Superior Labs, Inc., Olympian labs and Nutrafx among others.