Clinical Trial Services Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Labcorp, IQVIA, Syneos Health, Parexel and more…

Clinical Trial Services Market



Clinical trials can be used as a method to study a wide range of interventions, and by a range of individuals or as we keep referring to them – sponsors. Clinical trials can involve investigating new or existing medicines, medical devices and other medical or non-medical interventions. For example, a clinical trial could involve new drugs, medical devices, biologicals, vaccines, surgical and other medical treatments and procedures. Psycho-therapeutic and behavioral therapies help service changes, preventative care strategies and educational interventions are also exampling of clinical trials. Researchers might also conduct clinical trials to evaluate diagnostic or screening tests and new ways to detect and treat disease. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Clinical Trial Services market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Clinical Trial Services in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Clinical Trial Services in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Clinical Trial Services market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Clinical Trial Services market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Labcorp,

IQVIA,

Syneos Health,

Parexel,

PRA,

PPD

CRL

ICON

Wuxi Apptec

Medpace Holdings

Clinical Trial Services market size by Type

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3



Clinical Trial Services market size by Applications

Cancer

Cardiovascular

CNS

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other Diseases

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Clinical Trial Services market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Clinical Trial Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Clinical Trial Services companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Clinical Trial Services submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Trial Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Clinical Trial Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



