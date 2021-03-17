Cloud Block Storage Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

Global Cloud Block Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Cloud Block Storage Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Block storage is a form of data storage used in storage-area network (SAN) ambience where data can be stored in volumes or termed as blocks. Cloud Block Storage is based on the OpenStack Block Storage service (project named cinder) and leverages open-source software and commodity hardware components to provide a low-cost alternative to traditional third-party SAN (storage area network) vendors.

Cloud block storage is a phenomenon in cloud-hosted data persistence, where cloud services imitate similar behavior of traditional block devices, for instance that of hard drive. It offers replication for reliability, backup services, and other facilities.

The market report pegs the global Cloud Block Storage market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Cloud Block Storage market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Cloud Block Storage market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Block Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Block Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Amazon Web Services

Rackspace

Microsoft

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

VMware

IBM

Red Hat

EMC

Huawei Technologies Market size by Product –

Locally-attached

Network-attached

Market size by End User/Applications –

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Public Sector

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Block Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Block Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Block Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Block Storage Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size

2.2 Cloud Block Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Block Storage Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Block Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Block Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Block Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Block Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Block Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Block Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Block Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Block Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

