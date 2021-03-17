CLOUD SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cloudlogix

Highjump

Infor

JDA Software Group

Kewill

Kinaxis

Logility

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tecsys

The Descartes Systems Group

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471916-global-cloud-supply-chain-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471916-global-cloud-supply-chain-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Training and Consulting

1.4.3 Support and Maintenance

1.4.4 Managed Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Public Cloud

1.5.3 Private Cloud

1.5.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size

2.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Supply Chain Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cloudlogix

12.1.1 Cloudlogix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.1.4 Cloudlogix Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cloudlogix Recent Development

12.2 Highjump

12.2.1 Highjump Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.2.4 Highjump Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Highjump Recent Development

12.3 Infor

12.3.1 Infor Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infor Recent Development

12.4 JDA Software Group

12.4.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.4.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

12.5 Kewill

12.5.1 Kewill Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.5.4 Kewill Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kewill Recent Development

12.6 Kinaxis

12.6.1 Kinaxis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.6.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Kinaxis Recent Development

12.7 Logility

12.7.1 Logility Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.7.4 Logility Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Logility Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com