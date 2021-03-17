Coconut Water Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Coconut Water Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Coconut Water Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (VITA COCOPepsicoCoca-Cola(Zico)Green Coco EuropeTaste NirvanaC2O Pure Coconut WaterTradecons GmbHUFC Coconut WaterEdward & SonsMaverick BrandsAmy & BrianCHI Coconut WaterGrupo SerigySococoPECUKoh CoconutCocoJal)
Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.
Scope of the Global Coconut Water Market Report
This report focuses on the Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Coconut water is one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the Western Europe, the United States and Brazil due to its natural hydrating qualities, great taste and nutritional benefi ts, not to mention the large number of celebrities drinking it. It is a great source of nutrients, contains calcium and magnesium, and the same amount of heart healthy potassium as a banana or a glass of orange juice. And that’s just a few of its ‘superdrink’ claims. With a mass appeal to ethical and health conscious consumers and those leading an activity lifestyle, and some are predicting it could overtake the sales of orange juice (as has already happened in Brazil).
The global sales of coconut water increased from 363.78 Million L in 2013 to 865.71 Million L in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.20%. In 2017, the global coconut water market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010.54 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% between 2017 and 2024.
The worldwide market for Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.6% over the next five years, will reach 7610 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Coconut Water Market Segment by Manufacturers
VITA COCO
Pepsico
Coca-Cola(Zico)
Green Coco Europe
Taste Nirvana
C2O Pure Coconut Water
Tradecons GmbH
UFC Coconut Water
Edward & Sons
Maverick Brands
Amy & Brian
CHI Coconut Water
Grupo Serigy
Sococo
PECU
Koh Coconut
CocoJal
Global Coconut Water Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Coconut Water Market Segment by Type
Mixed Coconut Water
Pure Coconut Water
Global Coconut Water Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
0-14 yrs
15-34 yrs
35-54 yrs
55 yrs up
