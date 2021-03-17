COGNITIVE SOLUTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Cognitive Solution Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
Amazon.com
IBM
HPE
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
