Compaction Machines Market 2019: Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global Compaction Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Compaction Machines Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Compaction Machines market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Compaction Machines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

A compaction machine is a type of a mechanical device that is used to compact or reduce the size of the soil, gravel, trash, concrete or asphalt used in the construction of roads, dams and airports, and in other construction related activities. Road rollers or compactors normally use the weight of the vehicle to compact the surface being rolled or use its mechanical advantage through vibration by getting enough power from its engine.

In terms of unit sales, the light compaction machines segment currently accounts for about 85% market share in terms of sales and is likely to dominate the overall market by the end of 2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Terex

BOMAG

Wacker Neuson

XCMG

Zoomlion

Atlas

Wirtgen

Sany

Market size by Product – Heavy compaction machines Light compaction machines

Market size by End User/Applications – Construction Industrial Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Compaction Machines capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Compaction Machines manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compaction Machines Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Compaction Machines Production

2.2 Compaction Machines Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Compaction Machines Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Compaction Machines Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Compaction Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Compaction Machines Production by Regions

4.1 Global Compaction Machines Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Compaction Machines Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Compaction Machines Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Compaction Machines Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Compaction Machines Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Compaction Machines Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Compaction Machines Revenue by Type

6.3 Compaction Machines Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Compaction Machines Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Compaction Machines

8.1.4 Compaction Machines Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Compaction Machines Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Compaction Machines Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Compaction Machines Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Compaction Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Compaction Machines Upstream Market

11.2 Compaction Machines Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Compaction Machines Distributors

11.5 Compaction Machines Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Compaction Machines are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

