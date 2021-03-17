Conductive Bags Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Global Conductive Bags – Market Introduction:

Packaging is the innovation driven industry. Today packaging has not just remained a way to store and transport goods from one location to another. Electronics entered into all the aspects of human life, and the new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) are the emerging ones. This change has led the rapid growth of electronics industry worldwide. Both industry and retail use of electronics goods and items have shown the multifold growth in last few years. Packaging plays very important role in protecting electronics goods and items. To protect electronic products from ESD conductive bags are used. Conductive bags are shipping bags for electronic goods or items which can be affected by the electrostatic field or static electricity built onto the surface. Conductive bags are made up of conductive materials. According to a survey conducted by Japan Electronics & Information Technology (JEITA) in 2017, the global electronics & information technology market stands at US$ 2610 Bn in 2016, growing at 4% yearly. Conductive bags market is expected to grow in line with the electronics industry growth.

Global Conductive Bags – Market Dynamics:

Growing regulatory environment and safety concerns are pushing the electronics industry manufacturers to use conductive bags. Consumer awareness regarding safety has also driven the same. The static electricity created on the surfaces of other goods while filling and discharging can damage the sensitive electronic devices. Sometimes it may create sparks and lead to serious outcomes when hazardous flammable chemicals, oils or explosives are around. Growing semiconductor industry is the key driver which is indirectly driving the global conductive bags market. Conductive bags have resistance in the range of 103 Ohm to 108 Ohm. Conductive bags can be produced using metalized coatings such as aluminum (metalized silver coatings) which are called as metalized films. Conductive bags can also be produced using polyethylene (PE), by adding some conductive agents. Growing environmental regulations and rising intolerance towards plastic are restraining the global conductive bags market. Countries started imposing anti-dumping charges against the low cost imported packaging materials which are non-environment friendly. Overall the future for global conductive bags is lucrative, manufacturers should focus on high electronics and semiconductor exporting countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, Mexico, U.S., and Germany.

Global Conductive Bags – Market Segmentation:

The global conductive bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and end use industries. On the basis of product type, the global conductive bags market is segmented into plain conductive bags, tubing, grid conductive bags and conductive bubble bags. On the basis of material type, the global conductive bags market is segmented into aluminum coated conductive bags and PE conductive bags. On the basis of end use industries, the global conductive bags market is segmented into automobile & mechanical industry, semiconductors & electronics industries, pharmaceutical equipment’s industry, Electrical industry and others.

Global Conductive Bags Market – Regional outlook:

Conductive bags market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Conductive bags market in APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market due to growing consumption of electronic devices. Matured markets like China and South Korea dominate the region. North America and Western Europe regions expected to be in the same phase. Latin America and MEA regions, the penetration of conductive bags is expected to gain some traction over the forecast period. The main drivers contributing to this fact are growing infrastructure development, irrigation, automobile industry and battery production activities in these regions.

Global Conductive Bags Market – Key players:

Some of the players in the global conductive bags market are Intertape Polymer, Inc., Four Star Plastics, Inc., Suzhou Star New Material Co.,Ltd, Pera Plastic, ELCOM (UK) LTD, Kinetic Polymers, Polyplus Packaging Ltd, US Poly Pack., International Plastics Inc., Aristo Flexi Pack., etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

