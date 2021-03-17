CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT (CEM) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, IN-DEPTH RESEARCH ON SIZE, TRENDS, EMERGING GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In commerce, customer experience is the product of an interaction between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship.

Customer experience is created by the contribution of not only the customers’ values but also by the contribution of the company providing the experience.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Customer Experience Management (CEM) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Experience Management (CEM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Enterprise Feedback Management Software

Speech Analytics

Web Analytics

Other Analytics

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Oracle

Adobe Systems

Nokia Networks

Avaya

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer Experience Management (CEM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Customer Experience Management (CEM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Experience Management (CEM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Enterprise Feedback Management Software

2.2.2 Speech Analytics

2.2.3 Text Analytics

2.2.4 Web Analytics

2.2.5 Other Analytics

2.3 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 IT & Telecom

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Government

2.4.7 Energy & Utilities

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) by Players

3.1 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Customer Experience Management (CEM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Customer Experience Management (CEM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 Adobe Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Adobe Systems Customer Experience Management (CEM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Adobe Systems News

11.4 Nokia Networks

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Nokia Networks Customer Experience Management (CEM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nokia Networks News

11.5 Avaya

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Avaya Customer Experience Management (CEM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Avaya News

……Continued

