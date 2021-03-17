Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand by 2028

Consumer Preference Focused on Metal-free Dental Implants to Offer Key Prospects for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Manufacturers

Amongst various factors that influence the dental implants and prosthetics market, the increasing shift of preference towards metal-free solutions and esthetic offerings is amongst the trending factors in the dental implants and prosthetics market. Companies such as Nobel Biocare are improving their portfolio with these new-aged requirements. Furthermore apart from this, there are various providers entering into collaborations to cater to metal-free dental implants trend. For instance, Swiss-based Company, Z-Systems and Dr. Scott Hamblin entered into a partnership for providing their patients with better products.

Moreover, acquisition strategies are expected to drive the dental implants and prosthetics market towards healthy growth. Implant Direct, recognized for its core legacy of products is has entered into a partnership with Heartland Dental, one amongst the largest dental support organizations for supplying dental implants to them.

Leading Nations to Showcase Tremendous Growth Potential for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Leading markets offer effective opportunities for players in the market for dental implants and prosthetics owing to the increasing awareness and greater spending on dental treatments and procedures. With such an acceleration in their dental industry, manufacturers of dental implants and prosthetics are focusing on leading economies to strengthen their market footprint globally.

For example, Henry Schein, recognized for providing healthcare products aims to expand and strengthen its dental implant domain. The company carried out three key investments for this purpose including the acquisition of Intra-Lock, a dental implant company based in the United States. Along with this the company also acquired a majority ownership interest in Germany-based dental implant provider, Medentis Medical, and a distributor in the Netherlands, Pro-Cam Implants.

Moreover, the European dental implants and prosthetics market is also witnessing key developments with increasing expansions witnessed in its major countries. Straumann, a dental implants and prosthetics provider aims to expand the scope of its business in Germany, UK, and Italy, where it has begun test projects with a portfolio including groundbreaking approaches to prevent implant and tooth loss or to enhance esthetics.

New Product Development Strategy to Provide a Robust Future for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Providers

Dental implants and prosthetics providers are increasingly aiming towards expanding their market presence with the help of new products that are designed for the modern day dental needs.

Amongst the key dental implants and prosthetics providers, Ivoclar Vivadent AG has showcased tremendous growth in terms of its consist strategic actions to effectively sustain in the global market of dental implants and prosthetics. Their product Tetric CAD is an effective enhancement to their product portfolio. These new composite blocks are well suited for single session treatments.

Another dental implants and prosthetics company, Straumann group has reflected robust performance owing to its dental implants and prosthetic offerings. With continuous developments, the company aims to achieve a significant hold on the global market, one of which was their first two-piece ceramic implant having a monotype design.

Nobel Biocare, a leading dental implants and prosthetics market player also launched their new metal-free two piece ceramic implant offerings. The company has been focusing on continuous developments of ceramic dental implants catering to every need of dental professionals.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Categorization to Gain In-depth Understanding

The dental implants and prosthetics market is largely divided on the basis of implants and prosthetics.

The sub-division of dental implants market includes:

By Type Zirconium Dental Implant Titanium Dental Implants Procedure Stage Two Stage Single Stage Connector Type External Hexagonal Internal Octagonal Internal Hexagonal



The sub-division of dental prosthetics market includes: