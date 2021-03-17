Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Trend, Analysis & Overview 2018-2025

The most recent report on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market delivers valuable insights pertaining to the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market. Appropriate use of such insights provided in the research report is likely to help in expanding their business. The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of XX% across the forecast period. The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market report encompasses the forecast period from 2018 – 2025. By the end of 2025 (forecast period), the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ XX million.

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market encompasses detailed competitive landscape analysis and SWOT analysis for the top companies that grabs maximum share of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market. Moreover, the report details the customer with key developments for the top companies. More than 15 global top players and their detailed company profile analysis has been covered in the research report. This report not only includes the recent news like mergers and acquisitions but also covers business strategies adopted by the key players. Below mentioned are the companies included in the research report.

Microsoft (US)

BWise (Netherlands)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

FIS (US)

Thomson Reuters (US)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

MetricStream Inc. (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

There are several factors affecting the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market over the forecasted period, such factors and the impact caused by such factors on the future trends are analysed thoroughly in this report. The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market report covers all the trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market within the analysis, that helps in deducing the forecast figures of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market. Additionally, the report is divided and analysed across various segments such as by application, by product type, by distribution channel/ end user, and by region.

By Product type, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market is segmented into the following:

Audit management

Compliance management

Risk management

Policy management

Incident management

Others

Product 1 is dominating the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market in terms of both volume and value. The reason for highest market share of Product 1 is its high demand from across the globe. Product 2 is projected to grow with a considerable CAGR since advancing technology and dynamically shifting customer trends is likely to influence the demand for product 2 positively. Product 3 is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

By application, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market is segmented as follows:

BFSI

Construction and engineering

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Application 1 grips the maximum market share of global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market. Application 2 is anticipated to register highest growth rate and is expected to even beat the market share of Application 1 by the end of 2025.

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the regional segmentation.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region 1 represents a matured market and thus dominates the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market in terms of revenue share. The Region 1 market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018. Region 2 is expected to showcase increasing growth rate owing to the rise in the disposal income and growing population.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Audit management

1.4.3 Compliance management

1.4.4 Risk management

1.4.5 Policy management

1.4.6 Incident management

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Construction and engineering

1.5.4 Energy and utilities

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

