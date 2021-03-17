Expansion of Mobile Application Testing Solution Market to Remain Consistent at 19.5% CAGR During 2016-2026

The mobile application testing solution market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to a rising demand across commercial and corporate sectors. Requirements for regression testing, the need to tackle issues caused due to device diversity, and increasing mobile applications such as m-commerce are the major drivers for the rise in demand for mobile application testing solutions.

A recent study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) envisages the mobile application testing solution market to record an impressive 19.5% value CAGR between the period of forecast 2016 and 2026. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing number of applications and the need to improve app quality. Immediate regression testing validates the performance of an app and therefore, the requirement for immediate regression testing with boosted growth of m-commerce and an increasing demand from the residential sector and corporate sector is expected to drive growth of the market. Trends such as enterprise applications and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are likely to boost demand in the corporate sector.

The report foresees that increasing usage of smartphones to resolve various queries or gather information or find solutions to meet everyday requirements is resulting in growing demand for such devices. This is a factor expected to drive demand for mobile applications, thereby driving growth of the global mobile application testing market over the forecast period. Banks are adopting apps to enable better accessibility options to customers, while online shopping apps and fitness apps integrated with smart wearable devices are also gaining popularity. With a greater variety of apps, users can choose an app on the basis of its functionality.

As an increasing number of users are opting to use the online wallet feature, usage of m-Commerce channel is expected to increase in parallel. Advanced testing processes are being adopted by enterprises in order to offer apps with minimum possibility of security and privacy breaches. For example, Apple Inc. offers users the option of online payment on Apple Inc.’s phones using its app Apple Pay. Other service providers are also developing their own online payment apps. As a result, improved testing and debugging processes are required to be performed to ensure enhanced and secure security and privacy of users.

In the near future, an increasing number of enterprises are expected to investment significantly to implement enterprise mobility to improve their business processes. More enterprises seeking mobile apps that provide mobility is expected to drive growth of the market for mobile application testing solution. Also, enterprises prefer high security features from apps because of the sensitive data stored in their devices, which is a primary area that testers need to focus on with regard to business apps.

In North America, digital commerce is increasingly shifting to mobiles accounting for a high number of connected devices. However, North America is likely to be the largest revenue generator for the mobile application testing solution market and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 18.1% over the period of forecast. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing increasing popularity of messaging platforms, new innovative apps and also hosting a vast number of key IT service providers. Thus, Asia Pacific is likely to be the second largest market for mobile application testing solution.

Key market players such as Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and many other companies are focusing on improving process for mobile application testing in order to gain a strong position in the market. Joint ventures, merger and acquisitions remain a significant strategy in mobile application testing solution market. For example, over the past few years, companies such as Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE and IBM Corporation have notably increased their footprint in the mobile application testing solution market by invading into strategic partnerships with regional market players.