Fig Ingredient Market Analysis, Trends and Future Outlook, Size, Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

Fig is a fruit of ficus carica, an Asian species of flowering plant comes from mulberry family which is known as common fig. it’s the native fruit of Asia and Middle East. It’s been grown since ancient days both for its fruit as well as the plant itself. Now a day demand for fig ingredients is increasing, because of which fig plant is cultivated throughout the world. Fig plant is one of the oldest plant cultivated by Homosapien. Figs generally are sweet in taste and has a chewy texture. Fresh figs are soft and perishable and at times to preserve it for longer duration of time it is dried. Common Figs are generally found in rocky areas above the sea level of 1,700 meters and can be grown in poor soil. It is grown in the hilly areas of India as well, most commonly found in Pithoragarh, Kumaun hills.

Market Segmentation of Fig Ingredients:

Fig Ingredient is segment on the basis of application, form and region. On the basis of application fig ingredient market is segmented into food and cosmetic & personal care products. The food segment is further divided into sub segments that is bakery, confectionary and dairy products. The cosmetic & personal care products are further sub segmented into face wash, face moisturizer, body scrub and perfumes.

Among all these segment food segment is expected to grow enormously in the coming future. The demand for fig ingredient is more due to the ease of availability of product to the consumer. On the basis of form thefig ingredient market is segmented intopowder and paste.Fig Ingredient are available in various forms but the most popular form is the powder form. Fig Ingredient has special properties which provide various health benefits such as anti-oxidant properties, acts as a superb prebiotic and has the ability to maintain good digestive system.On the basis of region fig ingredient market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of fig ingredient is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment MEA is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of fig ingredient. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific may be the second prominent contributor in thefig ingredientmarket.

Market Drivers:

Fig is not only a rich source of calcium but it also exhibits some special properties such as helps to keep calcium in bones, reduces the risk of osteoporosis and helps to lower down the cholesterol level of the body. Fig ingredients also contain oxalates at high level and helps in the prevention of colon cancer and hypertension.The rise in demand for anti-ageing cream is also expected to drive the growth of global fig ingredientmarket. Research have shown that fig ingredient helps in the nourishment of the intestine as it is a natural prebiotic and act as a natural laxative.Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with fig ingredients. Fig ingredients is used as treatment for diabetes, cough, piles, asthma, whooping cough and bronchitis. Although fig ingredient market is growing at a steady pace yet it may have some restrain such as consuming too much fig is not recommended by the doctors as too much consumption may cause diarrhea. Furthermore high content of sugar may also cause tooth decay and chemical present in the fig may also cause allergy to some people.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in fig Ingredient market areGo Figa, Diptyque, Tuscan Fig, Pixi Beauty, the body shop, Marc Jacobs, TABLE TOP GARDEN, Rutherford Meyer, the goods,Stonewall Kitchen, deliver gourmet food,Newman’s Own, Dairy Farmers, Rosebud Preserves Ltd and Gippsland Dairy among others.