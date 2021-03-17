Flexible Packaging Paper Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Overview : In the recent years, flexible food packaging have seen significant rise in innovation due to technological advancement. One such type of flexible packaging is flexible packaging paper which has witness upsurge in the demand. Flexible packaging paper is mainly used for packaging of several food items such as confectioneries, snacks, coffee, sugar, etc. In addition, growing concern related to disposal of plastic waste has created growth opportunities for flexible packaging paper market. Furthermore, flexible packaging paper for other than food items can be used for several end uses, for example, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, etc. Due to the light weight of flexible packaging paper solutions, it also needs less material as compared to plastic. Flexible packaging paper solutions provide optimal strength, stiffness and sealing properties and help maintain hygiene of the food products.

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Dynamics : The flexible packaging paper market is expected to grow considerably due to increasing adoption of ecofriendly packaging products by consumers. Flexible packaging paper is widely preferred due to its properties such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness and durability. Flexible packaging paper products requires smaller space on shelves as compared to rigid packaging products. In addition, flexible packaging paper also provides a wide range of presentation possibilities that help product manufacturers increase aesthetic appeal of the product and also enhance product branding.

This is increasing inclination of product manufacturers towards adoption of flexible packaging paper solutions over plastic in primary packaging. Furthermore, flexible packaging paper can be printed with high-quality rotogravure or flexography print designs to provide aesthetic, elegant and attractive appeal in order to attract buyers. In September 2018, Mondi Group Plc patented natural brown flexible packaging paper for food applications. In December 2016, Sappi Limited developed new range of flexible packaging paper made from coated and uncoated paper for several end-use applications. On the other hand, the plastic flexible packaging have better tensile strength as compared to flexible packaging paper, which is a factor expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Segmentation : The global flexible packaging papermarket is segmented by material type, packaging type, distribution channel, and end-use industry. The pricing for flexible packaging paperhas being done based on material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global flexible packaging papermarket is segmented into – Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK), Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated Recycled Paper (CRP), Waxed Paper; On the basis of packaging type, the global flexible packaging papermarket is segmented into – Wraps, Cartons, Bags & Sacks, Envelops, Lids, Pouch, Sachet, Others; On the basis of distribution channel, the global flexible packaging papermarket is segmented into – Retail, E-commerce; On the basis of end-use industry, the global flexible packaging papermarket is segmented into – Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Other End Use;

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Regional Overview : In North America, the U.S. market is expected to dominate the global flexible packaging papermarket during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to witness significant growth for the flexible packaging papermarket. Furthermore, China and India have seen a shift in demand from plastic to paper owing to strict norms for usage of plastic. Moreover, Europe being a mature market, is expected to witness sluggish growth for flexible packaging papermarket during the forecast period.

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Key Players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global flexible packaging papermarket are Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group Plc, International Paper Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, WestRock Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Packaging Corporation of America, Pratt Industries, Inc., KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, etc.

