Future Trends and Growth Analysis of Assembly Automation Systems Market

Assembly Automation Systems Market: Market Overview:

Competition in the manufacturing sector is driving need for meeting customer requirements, improving agile responses, and enhancing flexible manufacturing capability which are in-turn acting as triggers for increasing demand for assembly automation systems. The growing demand for cost minimization, productivity, and optimum allocation of resources have contributed towards continuous research for analysis and modeling of manufacturing systems. Furthermore, assembly operations in the automated systems play an important role in manufacturing through performing sequence of operations to combine multiple components into a single entity. Assembly automation system refers to the use of automated and mechanized devices which are designed to perform a fixed sequence of assembly steps in an assembly line or cell. Transfer line or transfer machine term is used to describe the cases where machining operations such as milling, drilling, and similar rotating cutter processes perform at particular workstations. Although, assembly automation systems are considered expensive to implement and create, the capital investment for them is not as high as transfer lines due to assembly automation system’s relatively smaller size and therefore cost reduction in the system.

Moreover, the assembly systems are classified according to the physical arrangement either in-line machine – single station assembly, carousel assembly system, or dial type assembly machine. Multiple operations, long product life, stable product design, and high product demand, are the major conditions determining the use of automated production lines.

Other benefits of assembly process from automation systems are labor savings, handling multiple tasks to meet manufacturing requirements, consistency of output & throughput, greater profitability through higher production rate, and better reliability.

Assembly Automation Systems Market: Product Definition and Segmentation:

The use of assembly automation systems occur where an automated production line has multiple workstations and transferring parts from one station to another along the fixed production line through work handling system. Furthermore, assembly automation systems helps to pass from one workstation to another by means of a mechanized work transport system till it gets to the final workstation.

Global assembly automation systems market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, global assembly automation systems market can be segmented into:

Robot Automation Equipment

Central Control System

Other Automation Equipment

On the basis of end-use industry, global assembly automation systems market can be segmented into:

Automotive

3C Industry

Others

Increasing demand for meeting customer’s requirement and higher production rate may augment the growth of the market

The competitive working environment across automotive, 3C industry, among others has now forced the companies to automate their assembly processes for production enhancement. Furthermore, new technical improvements along with technical solutions may bring company to hold significant position in the market enabling them to set the quality standards and price levels in the market. The work of the designers or the manufacturing company may help in product success through its performance, costs, and reliability. Therefore, the requirement of flexible and agile manufacturing capability may bring competitive advantage for the manufacturing companies to minimize lead times and elaborating manufacturing processes.

Assembly Automation Systems Market: Regional Market Outlook:

The global assembly automation systems market is segmented into following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia (SEA) and Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global market owing to high awareness among manufacturing companies to enhance their production output and manufacturing high quality products. Furthermore, Western Europe is anticipated to account for significant share in the market due to hub of automotive industry in Germany and awareness among end-users to imply advanced technology systems for high quality products within a specific period of time. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant share in the assembly automation systems market owing to growing awareness for advanced products to meet customer’s requirement across China, India, and ASEAN countries.

Assembly Automation Systems Market: Key Development

Some of the market participants in the global assembly automation systems market are:

In 2017, SCHUNK Electronic Solutions introduced SAR-1700 and SAR-1300-Mono-Smart, the two depanelling machines providing large installations for separating large entire long panels or PCBs

In 2017, ABB and Kawasaki announced their collaboration for robot automation cooperation and sharing knowledge and promoting benefits of collaborative roots

Assembly Automation Systems Market: Key Market Participants

