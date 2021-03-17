Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market to provide accurate information about the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as (Shell, Oryx GTL, PetroSA, OLTIN YO’L GTL and Chevron)

Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process to convert natural gas or other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as gasoline or diesel fuel. Methane-rich gases are converted into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion using the new GasTechno® non-catalytic gas-to-liquids process that converts methane to methanol in one step. Or via syngas as an intermediate, for example using the Fischer Tropsch or Mobil processes.

GTL Diesel accounts for more than 68% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. GTL Naphtha is much fewer than GTL Diesel.

Global mainly relies on Mideast because the raw material of this industry. In terms of consumption, Shell has the largest market in 2016. Other companies have much smaller market than those three companies.

Although the market of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) is not large in China and North Asia, so there are chances to obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

GTL Diesel

GTL Naphtha

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fuel Oil

Lubricating Oil

Process Oils

Others

