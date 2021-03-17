Global Aerial Imaging Market 2019 Size, Demand, Technology, Application, Industry Trends, Advancement in Manufacture to Boost Growth till 2024

Global Aerial Imaging Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Aerial Imaging have wide range of applications, such as Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, etc. And Government Agencies was the most widely used area which took up about 25.53% of the global total in 2018.

Aerial Imaging market concentration is low. Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Aerial Imaging market. Top 5 took up more than 18.31% of the global market in 2018. Although market of Aerial Imaging brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Aerial Imaging field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aerial Imaging market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3780 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aerial Imaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Blom ASA

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Landiscor Aerial Information

EagleView Technology

Nearmap

Kucera International

Quantum Spatial

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Helicopters

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government Agencies

Military & Defense

Energy Sector

Agriculture and Forestry

Civil Engineering

Commercial Enterprises

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Aerial Imaging market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Aerial Imaging market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

