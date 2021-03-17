Global Body Lotion Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Many Lotion products have Moisturizer functions, combined together, one common skin care product, Decontamination and water supplement.

Scope of the Report:

Body Lotion industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Body Lotion raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, advertising cost and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Body Lotion.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Body Lotion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Body Lotion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever PLC

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Clarins

Kao Corporation

Amore Pacific Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cavinkare

Cetaphil

Hain Celestial Group



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Skin Body Lotion

Oily Skin Body Lotion

Normal Skin Body Lotion

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men Using

Women Using

Baby Using



Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Body Lotion Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dry Skin Body Lotion

1.2.2 Oily Skin Body Lotion

1.2.3 Normal Skin Body Lotion

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Men Using

1.3.2 Women Using

1.3.3 Baby Using

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Unilever PLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Unilever PLC Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 L’Oréal

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 L’Oréal Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Procter & Gamble Co.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Johnson & Johnson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shiseido Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shiseido Company Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Beiersdorf AG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Beiersdorf AG Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Avon Products Inc.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Avon Products Inc. Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

