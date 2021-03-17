Global Copper Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Copper Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Copper Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players
Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.
Scope of the Global Copper Market Report
This report focuses on the Copper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.
Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The worldwide market for Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 266900 million US$ in 2024, from 196500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Copper Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Copper Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Copper Market Segment by Type
Rods & Wires
Plates & Strips
Tubes
Other
Global Copper Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electrical Industry
Transportation Industry
Machinery and Metallurgy Industry
Architecture and Art
Other
