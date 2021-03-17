Global E-commerce Payment Market 2019 by Type, Size, Share, Cost, Revenue, Products and Production Information Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Over the next five years, It is projected that E-commerce Payment will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1455200 million by 2023, from US$ 786500 million in 2017.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E-commerce Payment market for 2018-2023.

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-commerce Payment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Segmentation by application:

Application 1

Application 2

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-commerce Payment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-commerce Payment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-commerce Payment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-commerce Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of E-commerce Payment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

