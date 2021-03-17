Global Emerging Technology Trends Survey 2019: Focus on Artificial Intelligence-Thematic Research

This survey was designed to help understand current attitudes of business leaders towards artificial intelligence (AI) compared to other emerging technologies, and evaluate how these attitudes are likely to evolve over the next three years. The results also give a view of actual adoption levels of AI compared to other prominent emerging technologies in organizations across industries and geographies, as well as reasons for that adoption.

Companies across industries are facing game-changing disruption from AI technologies. Those that fail to make AI a core competency risk extinction. Our survey data shows that many enterprises are moving in the right direction. However, a sizable minority is lagging behind and will find themselves under threat unless they can catch up.

– This report provides a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards AI.

– It summarises AI investment priorities for enterprises from all industries.

– It highlights which AI technologies are currently top of mind for executives.

– It uses key metrics to identify the business objectives behind AI implementations.

– It also provides recommendations for both enterprises and technology vendors.

– This in-depth survey of global business leaders provides vital insights into how enterprises are reacting to recent developments in AI technology.

– It illustrates where investments are currenly being made and provides a guide on how levels of spending might change over the next three years.

– It also offers recommendations for enterprises on how to get the most from their AI investments, and for technology vendors on how to win in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Table of Contents

Scope of Research

Defining AI

Executive Summary

Survey Demographics and Methodology

AI Trends

Implementing AI

AI Technologies

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

