Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 2019-2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sandvik
Herrenknecht AG
Toro
XCMG
Vermeer
American Augers
Goodeng Machine
Prime Drilling
Ditch Witch
Zoomlion
Dilong
Market Segment by States, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- HDD Rig Machines
- Reamers
- Drill Bits
- Swivels
- Lead Rods
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Telecom
- Construction
- Oil and Gas
- Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source
