Global IoT Engineering Services Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IoT Engineering Services market for 2018-2023.

The market is said to be driven by the growing need for reduced system troubleshooting and enhanced operational efficiency, the increasing requirement of risk mitigation to minimize the data loss, the increasing adoption of micro services, and the accelerating Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)technologies.

Industrial manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Engineering Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Engineering Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Product Engineering

Cloud & Platform Engineering

Analytics

Segmentation by application:

Medical

Transportation And Logistics

IT, Communication

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ARICENT

WIPRO

CAPGEMINI

IBM

TCS

HAPPIEST MINDS

INFOSYS

COGNIZANT

EINFOCHIPS

RAPIDVALUE

TECH MAHINDRA

PRODAPT SOLUTIONS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Engineering Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IoT Engineering Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Engineering Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Engineering Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Engineering Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

