Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025 & Top Key Players: Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SONY, ATL, Tesla, Sanyo, Lishen, Coslight, BYD, Maxell, BAK, NECand GS Yuasa

The global lithium-ion battery materials industry is projected to reach USD 26.45 billion by 2025 driven primarily by the end-user industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. The lithium-ion battery is witnessing the highest growth amongst all the battery type and is expected to show a similar trend over the estimated period. Lithium-ion battery chemistry is already competing comprehensively with traditional battery type, such as lead-acid battery type. Furthermore, currently, lithium-ion battery accounts for 60%-70% of the total battery market and is projected to reach 80% by the end of 2025.

Request sample copy of Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/821

The global lithium-ion battery market stood around 50 GWh a decade ago and is estimated to surpass 250 GWh by the end of 2025. Falling prices of the lithium-ion cell have made this battery type the primary choice of many automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers across the globe. Furthermore, high rivalry in this market is expected to lower the price in terms of cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) which will add in the growth of lithium-ion battery materials market.

Lithium-ion battery material market that was primarily predominant by consumer electronics segments, such as mobile phones, portable PC’s, tablets, and power tools is now witnessing a paradigm shift to automotive, such as EV’s, HEV’s, and PEV’s. Automotive segment dominated the application market lithium-ion battery material in 2017 and is estimated to reach 48% by the end of 2025, growing at the fastest CAGR. Grid energy storage is also expected to witness lucrative growth over the foreseeable future, particularly in the telecom sector. Consumer electronics is projected to witness optimistic growth owing to demand portable energy storage devices from economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Read more details of Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lithium-ion-battery-materials-market

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global lithium-ion battery material market share in 2017. Asia Pacific accounted for a market revenue share of 82.8% in the year 2017 and is estimated to be the global leader by the end of 2025. With China dominating the battery production and taking control of intermediary stages in the lithium battery supply chain, no wonder Asia Pacific dominating the global battery production. At present, China holds nearly 75% cathode materials, 63% of anode materials, 75% of electrolyte supply and 40% separators share in the global lithium-ion battery material market.

Raw materials required for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries include lithium, manganese, cobalt, nickel, copper, aluminum, and graphite. The supply chain of cobalt and nickel is prone to risk as only a few countries have controlled the resource stock. An example of this is the production of cobalt by Congo contributing to over 33% of the global volume. Likewise, the rare earth minerals used in the production of EV components are primarily mined in China. In 2015, South Africa, China, and Australia were the world’s largest producers of manganese. China plays a significant role in the global LIB manufacturing capability. At present, China monopolizes the supply chain for spherical graphite, a key component in manufacturing LIB. Additionally, Shenzhen Capchem held the world’s top position as the manufacturer of LIB electrolyte, with a market share of 9.2%.

Leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers are Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SONY, ATL, Tesla, Sanyo, Lishen, Coslight, BYD, Maxell, BAK, NEC, and GS Yuasa. Additionally, battery component suppliers play an important role in the global lithium-ion battery materials industry.

Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery materials market

Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Cathode

Lithium-cobalt-oxide battery (LCO)

Lithium-iron-phosphate battery (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide battery (NMC)

Lithium-manganese -oxide battery (LMO)

Lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum-oxide battery (NCA)

Lithium Titanate Battery

Anode

Natural graphite

Synthetic graphite

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Automotive

Grid Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Others

Vendor Landscape

Umicore

Panasonic Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

LG Chem

Showa Denko K.K.

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

Targray Technology International, Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

What does the report include?

The report on the global lithium-ion battery materials market provides a holistic view of materials as the battery and its application/end-use industries

We have analyzed the market by applying various analytical models including value chain and Porter’s Five Forces. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities have also been discussed in the study.

Details of Li-battery process mapping such as process chain and single production process steps for cathode/anode production, market categorization based on single production process steps, coating process in lithium battery manufacturing, and major suppliers companies for single production process step have been provided in the study

Detailed information of key players has been included in the study along with the market share of leading participants

Major Points from TOC of Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market:

Executive Summary Research Methodology

Methodology/Research Approach

Data Source

Market Outlook

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape, 2017

Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Li-Battery Process Mapping

Process chain and single production process steps for cathode/anode production

Market categorization based on single production process steps

Coating process in lithium battery manufacturing

Major suppliers companies for single production process step

Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Overview, By Material Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Overview, By Application Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/821

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414