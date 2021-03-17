Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.

Network functions virtualization (also network function virtualization or NFV) is a network architecture concept that uses the technologies of IT virtualization to virtualize entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect, or chain together, to create communication services.

The mobile sector has witnessed more requirements for data-intensive applications, which further demands better network capacity to meet the customer requirements, which is anticipated to fuel the NFV market growth.

In 2017, the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018–2025.

The key players covered in this study:

· Alcatel-Lucent

· Opera Software

· 6Wind SA

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

· Amdocs Inc.

· CIMI Corporation

· Connectem Inc.

· Intel Corporation

· ConteXtream Inc.

· Juniper Network Inc.

· F5 Network Inc.

· Open Wave Mobility Inc.

· NEC Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Firewalls

· Network Address Translation (NAT)

· Domain Name Service (DNS)

· Intrusion Detection

· Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Traffic Analysis

· Switching Elements (Routers)

· Security Function

· Next Generation Signaling

· Service Assurance

· Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type (2013–2018)

4.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application (2013–2018)

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Alcatel-Lucent

12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction

12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2013–2018)

12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.2 Opera Software

12.2.1 Opera Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction

12.2.4 Opera Software Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2013–2018)

12.2.5 Opera Software Recent Development

12.3 6Wind SA

12.3.1 6Wind SA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction

12.3.4 6Wind SA Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2013–2018)

12.3.5 6Wind SA Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

