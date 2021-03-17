Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Growth, Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global SaaS-based IT Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018–2025.

This report focuses on the global SaaS-based IT Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based IT Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

· Microsoft Corporation

· IBM Corporation

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· McAfee, Inc.

· Symantec Corporation

· Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

· Citrix Systems, Inc.

· Barracuda Networks, Inc.

· F5 Networks, Inc.

· Trend Micro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Identity and Access Management Services

· Web Gateway Services

· Email Gateway Services

· Cloud Encryption Services

· SIEM Services

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Small and Medium Size Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SaaS-based IT Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SaaS-based IT Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SaaS-based IT Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.3 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 SaaS-based IT Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SaaS-based IT Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based IT Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Type (2013–2018)

4.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Application (2013–2018)

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

