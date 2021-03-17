Global Train Communication Gateways Systems Market Growth, Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Train Communication Gateways Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Train Communication Gateways Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Train communication gateways systems enable the exchange of information throughout the train. Gateways help to connect to the train communication network. They are also called protocol converters and may communicate using more than one protocol. There are two interface buses used in the TCN: Vehicle bus: Used for intra-vehicle communication, and Train bus: Used for wide information exchange. The wire train bus (WTB) gateway is used as a train bus, and a multifunction vehicle bus (MVB) gateway is used as a vehicle bus. Gateway bus technologies such as controller area network (CAN), serial links, and Ethernet train bus (ETB) are used as a vehicle bus. They provide larger bandwidths and a flexible network.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Train Communication Gateways Systems market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Train Communication Gateways Systems in 2017.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Train Communication Gateways Systems, including Wire Train Bus (WTB) Gateway, Multifunction Vehicle Bus (MVB) Gateway and Others. And Wire Train Bus (WTB) Gateway is the main type for Train Communication Gateways Systems, and the Wire Train Bus (WTB) Gateway reached a sales value of approximately 25.13 M USD in 2017, with 52.06% of global sales volume.

Train Communication Gateways Systems technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

In 2017, the global Train Communication Gateways Systems market size was 46 million US$ and it is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.3% during 2018–2025.

The key players covered in this study:

· SAIRA Electronics

· Duagon

· EKE-Electronics

· Quester Tangent

· AMiT

· SYS TEC electronic

· …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Wire Train Bus (WTB) Gateway

· Multifunction Vehicle Bus (MVB) Gateway

· Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Conventional Railways

· Rapid Transit Railway

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Train Communication Gateways Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Train Communication Gateways Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

