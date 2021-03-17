Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market 2019 | In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers 2025

This report focuses on the global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice to Text on Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

In mobile devices, speech and voice recognition is the conversion of spoken words into text. It is known as Automatic speech recognition (ASR), Computer speech recognition (CSR), Speech to text (STT).

The factors driving the speech and voice recognition market are the growing instances of fraud in several end-user firm segments such as enterprise, healthcare, adoption of mobile banking (by several national and international banks), and e-commerce retailers.

In 2017, the global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018–2025.

The key players covered in this study:

· Nuance Communications

· Microsoft Inc.

· Agnitio SL

· Biotrust

· VoiceVault

· VoiceBox Technologies Corp.

· LumenVox LLC

· M2Sys LLC

· Raytheon BBN Technologies

· M2SyS LLC

· ValidSoft UK Limited

· Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

· Sensory Inc.

· MMODAL Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Artificial Intelligence

· Non-Artificial Intelligence

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Automotive

· Enterprise

· Consumer

· Healthcare

· Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice to Text on Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market Size by Type (2013–2018)

4.2 Global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Market Size by Application (2013–2018)

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nuance Communications

12.1.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Introduction

12.1.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Business (2013–2018)

12.1.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Inc.

12.2.1 Microsoft Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Inc. Revenue in Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Business (2013–2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Agnitio SL

12.3.1 Agnitio SL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Introduction

12.3.4 Agnitio SL Revenue in Voice to Text on Mobile Devices Business (2013–2018)

12.3.5 Agnitio SL Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

