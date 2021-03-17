Growing Focus on Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market to Drive the Demand for Global Market

Rise of Ready Mix Concrete Application to Provide Traction

The market for ready mix concrete in leading areas is rising rapidly. With technological revolution observed in the concrete industry, achieving high-performance concrete and with tighter controls is getting simpler. Systems are being used for translating the properties of ready mix concrete into quantified data with the help of sensors mounted on trucks. This is expected to offer growth opportunities for the truck mounted concrete mixer manufacturers who aim at product innovation for gaining competitive advantage.

Reduction of Downtime and Rise in Profit to be Major Requirements for Companies

According to Cemen Tech of Indianola, Iowa, the use of mobile volumetric mixer enable saving nearly 40 percent of concrete costs. Not just cost-reductions, but achieving precision concrete has also become an important aspect for the construction industry. Various cement manufacturing companies are making use of volumetric concrete trucks type of truck mounted concrete mixer. For instance, CTS Cement Manufacturing, South California, using volumetric trucks, provides quick-setting bulk cement to concrete contractors and producers.

Market in Europe and MEA to Witness Key Investment Pursuits by Leading Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Manufacturers

While the overall market is scrutinized in accordance with seven major regions spread across the globe, expansions and investment initiatives in few regions represents the potential that they hold for the truck mounted concrete mixer market. The European and Middle East and African market for truck mounted concrete mixer underline effective avenues with increasing investments by key truck mounted concrete mixer manufacturers witnessed in these regions.

For instance, Sany Group, a truck mounted concrete mixer provider signed a dealership agreement with Rhombus which is expected to achieve major sale of dump trucks and concrete machine in Kenya in the next three years, enabling Sany to move ahead in making its concrete machinery a rank 1 and dump trucks a rank 2 equipment in the local market. Similarly, Liebherr Group opened its development and demonstration center in Kirchdorf, Europe which would develop and test material handlers and construction machinery to make them fit for customer requirements. Having no competing validation center in elsewhere in Europe, this unit would strengthen Liebherr’s European business. Additionally, Putzmeister, another truck mounted concrete mixer market player invested over a million dollars in a R&D facility in Germany, designed for setting new equipment standards for the concrete industry.

Major Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Providers to Focus on Increasing their Business Capabilities with Effective Strategies

The key players contributing to the truck mounted concrete mixer market include Liebherr Group, SCHWING Stetter, SANY GROUP, Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd., Anhui Hualing Automobile Group Co Ltd, Putzmeister Holding GmbH, XCMG Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd, and KCP Heavy Industries.

A newly formed ready mixed concrete business set up in London area has shown its faith in Liebherr Group’s product offerings where the company purchased Liebherr’s eight HTM 804 truck mixers with which it would join forces with Mercedes-Benz chassis for the ready mixed concrete operation at its Barking-based plant.

The truck mounted concrete mixer company, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is all set to exhibit their new product line comprising smart products, the mainstay of the display being their concrete pumping solutions which include the concrete truck mixer, 56m truck pump that is mounted on the Mercedes truck-mounted mixer pump, designed for spaces and capacities, which showcases lower fuel consumption, higher working efficiency, and increased life-span.

Changsha in China is transforming the country’s manufacturing capabilities with the incorporation of next-generation technologies, and upgrading construction machinery. Sany Group, largest heavy equipment manufacturer in China and a player in the truck mounted concrete mixer market is also upgrading its business with intelligent manufacturing, as its Changsha workshop is Asia’s largest intelligent manufacturing unit.

