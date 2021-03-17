Hang Tag Applicators Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017-2027

Global Hang Tag Applicators – Market Overview:

The tags are the necessity of all the end-use products to keep an identification code that defines the product in detail and also displays the price on it. Hang tags are now getting popular in the market due to its advantage over stick tags that is to provide an ease in removing the tag without damaging the product. Hanging tags also provide a challenge to apply the tag strong enough that it does not drop off the product and also in removing the tag when required. Hang tag applicators thus plays a crucial role in tagging the products. The market of hang tag applicators can be assumed to last long time until a new way of tagging the produced is introduced. Presently, hanging tags is the way of tagging the products adopted worldwide and continuously decreasing the market of sticking tags, and thus projecting a bright future for the hang tag applicators market.

Global Hang Tag Applicators – Market Dynamics:

The hang tag applicators are available in the market with wide variety differentiating on the basis of application and speed. Manual hang tag applicators are suitable for very small or rare requirement of hanging tags while automatic hang tag applicators are capable of tagging around 400 tags per minute or more, suitable for a huge volume of products to be tagged. This fact has driven the hang tag applicators market. The applicability of hang tags in most of the industries including food and beverage industry where the huge volume of products are produced has driven the hang tag applicators market. The hang tags are adopted majorly for apparel industry which accounts for around 2% of world’s GDP, which is around three trillion US dollar of industry and further growing fairly high rate globally. Thus, the growth of apparel market and huge market size is one of the prominent drivers of hang tag applicators market. Hanging tags has an advantage over adhesive tags but still, provides a challenge in the handling of products with hang tags as they are more likely to get stuck with openly ended curves or small poles around the tag. The solution for this challenge might give rise to the introduction of a new way of tagging or describe the product replacing the hang tag tags. This is a probable threat to the hang tag applicators market.

Global Hang Tag Applicators Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players of the hang tag applicators market are Northfield Corporation, Kenco Label & Tag Co., LLC., Graphic Packaging International, Inc., Autotex Italia Srl, Allflex Australia Pty Ltd., etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

