Hospital Bed Market Size, Share, Americas Opportunities, Growth Factors, Challenges, Development by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Hospital beds are specially designed for patients and to provide them comfort and security during the treatment period. Hospital beds are made according to the need and convenience of patients as well as medical staff. Hospital beds are adjustable and provide basic features such as height adjustment, adjustable sides, adjustable railings, and electric supply to both sides.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to be more than double from 46 million in 2015 to over 98 million by 2060.

The American hospital beds market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR of ~7.6%.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the American hospital beds market are

Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Getinge AB)

Paramount Bed Holdings Co.

LINET Group

Stryker Corporation

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Medline Industries

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Span-America Medical System Inc.

Savion Industries Ltd.

and Gendron, Inc

Segmentation

The hospital beds market has been segmented based on type, automation, treatment, and end-user.

Based on type, the market has been classified as pressure relief beds, general purpose beds, birthing beds, bariatric beds and pediatric beds, and others.

The automation segment has been divided into manual hospital beds, power hospital beds, and others. Power hospital bed has been segmented into fully electric and semi-electric.

According to treatment, hospital beds have been classified into beds for long-term care, acute care, and critical care.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, maternity homes, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Americas is divided into North America and South America. The North American region consists of the US and Canada. South America consists of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the rest of South America.

The North American region is likely to dominate the hospital beds market in the American region due to a well-established healthcare sector and favorable policies. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an average person in the US spends more than USD 11,500 per year on healthcare and the total spending of the Americas is around USD 3.9 trillion. Majority of the population (around 90%) takes benefit of the insurance system, due to favorable reimbursement policies which directly impacts the hospital beds market positively.

