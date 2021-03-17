Hyper Scale Data Centers (HSDC) Market 2018 Global Trends, Statistics, Industry Summary, Supply Chain, Regional Analysis by Key Players to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global hyper scale data centers market with continue to grow at a steady pace by 2023, according to the reports published by Market Research Future. The report projects overall valuation of the market, which is calculated to be 27% of CAGR, and will probably increase in the tenure of 2017 to 2023.

Hyper scales have recently enjoyed extraordinary growth in public-cloud and data-center revenues. Spending on data centers rose by 20 percent in 2017. The entire IT value chain have felt the effects of this explosive growth, which has been quite lucrative for suppliers od data-center components, such as memory, servers, networking, power, cooling and more peripherals.

The foremost idea behind developing hyperscale architecture is to start with small infrastructure in order to keep the initial investments as low as possible. With such an increasing demand, new nodes can be added to the cluster to expand the initial infrastructure.

In the recent times, hyper scale data centers have been largely adopted by big companies namely as Amazon and Google, in that way emerging as one of the fastest-growing technologies in the IT infrastructure world.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (China),

Cavium (US),

Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan),

Broadcom Ltd. (US),

Intel Corporation (US),

Dell Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

The global hyper scale data centers market is expected to reach approximately USD 96 billion by the end of 2023 with 27% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the Global Hyper Scale Data Center Market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Top Factors Impaction Market Growth

The world of hyper scale data center has proliferated tremendously since the past decades owing to the factors driving the market such as energy efficiency, different domains of hyperscale data center, open compute project and reduced total cost of ownership.

Hyperscale data centers have been largely adopted by big companies such as Amazon and Google, thereby emerging as one of the fastest-growing technologies in the IT infrastructure world.

As it is believed that, spending on public-cloud services will continue to increase more by 20 percent per annum by 2023, this revenue growth will require the continued expansion of the hyper scale's data-center infrastructure. These outlays are growing rapidly, which is eventually pushing this phenomenal growth with positive pull and would continue during the next few years.

As it is believed that, spending on public-cloud services will continue to increase more by 20 percent per annum by 2023, this revenue growth will require the continued expansion of the hyper scale’s data-center infrastructure. These outlays are growing rapidly, which is eventually pushing this phenomenal growth with positive pull and would continue during the next few years.

Regional Analysis-

In the reports published by MRFR, regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023 for hyper scale data centres market. Countries such as Japan, China and India are contributing largely to the overall market share and supporting in its growth. These regions are simply attributed to the increasing improvement in the IT infrastructure, increasing demand for cloud services from small, medium and enterprises and the IT & Telecommunication sector is the largest revenue generator in this region

On the other hand, North-America accounts for the largest market share owing to demand for social media platforms and the growing demand for data centres across industries such as banking and finance among others.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future reports, the market for hyper scale data centre has been segmented into solutions, type, verticals and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into banking and finance, IT & telecommunications, government, energy & utilities, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and defense among others.

Out of these verticals, IT & Telecommunication segment accounts for the largest market share majorly due to the growth in IT services and re-architect the traditional data centres. Also, BFSI has been the highest revenue generator segment significantly due to fraud detection, increasing consumer trends and the immense competition in the financial sector. Therefore, these sectors are adopting hyper scale data centre technologies for efficiency among the domains.

