Liquid Chromatography Instruments 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2013-2027” New Document to its Studies Database

The global liquid chromatography instruments market was valued at $ 5,052.5 million in 2016 and expected to reach $ 11,194.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global liquid chromatography instruments market are technological advancement in chromatography instruments, increased automation, increasing demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and also in drug discovery and screening of disorders. The growth barriers are high cost of instruments, limited availability of these products in some regions, stringent and changing government policies and regulations among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of techniques which is further segmented into high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC), low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) and others (affinity, chiral etc.). On the basis of type, the market is segmented into instruments, consumable and services.

Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global liquid chromatography instruments market, registering 57.20 % in 2016.

The scope of global liquid chromatography instruments market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global liquid chromatography instruments market are Agilent Technology, Bruker, PerkinElmer, Phenomenex, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation and others.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1276892-global-liquid-chromatography-instruments-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2027

Study Objectives of Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for global liquid chromatography instruments market

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Ø To provide economic factors that influence the global liquid chromatography instruments market

Target Audience

• Liquid Chromatography Instruments Companies

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of techniques, high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) accounted for the largest market share of 54.04 % in 2016.

• US accounted for the largest market share of 76.79 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,219.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1276892-global-liquid-chromatography-instruments-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2027

Table Of Contents:

1.Report Prologue 11

2 Market Introduction 15

2.1 Definition 15

2.2 Scope of Study 15

2.3 Research Objective 15

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations 16

2.4.1 Assumptions 16

2.4.2 Limitations 16

2.5 Market Structure 16

3 Research Methodology 17

3.1 Primary Research 18

3.2 Secondary Research 18

…

11 Company Profiles 77

11.1 Agilent Technology 77

11.1.1 Company Overview 77

11.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 77

11.1.3 Financials 77

11.1.4 Key Developments 78

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 79

11.2 Bruker 80

11.2.1 Company Overview 80

11.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 80

11.2.3 Financials 81

11.2.4 Key Developments 82

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 83

11.3 PerkinElmer 84

11.3.1 Company Overview 84

11.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 84

11.3.3 Financials 84

11.3.4 Key Developments 85

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis 86

11.4 Phenomenex 87

11.4.1 Company Overview 87

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 87

11.4.3 Financials 87

11.4.4 Key Developments 87

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis 88

11.5 Shimadzu Corp. 89

11.5.1 Company Overview 89

11.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 89

11.5.3 Financials 90

11.5.4 Key Developments 91

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis 92

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)