Luxury Hotels Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotels market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 208700 million by 2024, from US$ 183500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotels business, shared in Chapter 3.
The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotels market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Marriott International, Inc
- Hilton
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Hyatt Hotels
- Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
- Shangri-La International
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Mandarin Oriental International
- The Indian Hotels Company
- Jumeirah International LLC
- Kerzner International Resorts
- ITC Hotels Limited
This study considers the Luxury Hotels value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Business Hotel
- Suite Hotel
- Resorts Hotel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- Room
- F&B
- SPA
- Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotels market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Luxury Hotels market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotels players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Luxury Hotels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Luxury Hotels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
