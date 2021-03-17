Marine Asset Integrity Services Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report (2018-2028)

Global Marine Asset Integrity Services Market: Introduction

Marine asset integrity services safeguard the lifetime and ability of any marine asset to perform its required function effectively. Marine asset integrity services does the same by protecting the systems, process and resources that deliver integrity are in its place and ensuring that the assets are in use and it will perform over its whole lifecycle. Marine asset integrity services check the quality at each and every stage of the asset lifecycle. Marine asset integrity services addresses the issues such as maintenance management, design of new facilities and decommissioning. So with the help of tools such as auditing, inspections, assurance and overall quality processes the marine asset integrity services work effectively. So marine asset integrity services covers various offshore assets such as machinery, structures, instrumentation/control, process equipment and safety systems. Marine asset integrity services offer a range of services from the auditing of a single component, to a full scale inspection. Some of the areas that form a part of the marine asset integrity services are risk based inspections (RBI) or the inspections, repair and maintenance plans (IRM).

Global Marine Asset Integrity Services Market: Dynamics

The marine asset integrity services provides numerous benefits over the traditional access methods. So there is an increasing need for marine asset integrity services as marine asset integrity services help in tracking the significant investments and to ensure the maximum returns from those investments, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the marine asset integrity services market. The marine asset integrity services increases the safety by safeguarding the environment and assets by risk based assessment and data driven approach and thus optimize management strategies. This adds up to another factor fueling the growth of the marine asset integrity services market. Moreover the marine asset integrity services covers many more areas other than that covered by traditional method which is another factor driving growth of marine asset integrity services market.

It is essential that all the stakeholders of marine asset integrity services must have an understanding of what are the essentials of marine asset integrity services and how they can be applied in day to day operations. This is one of the most significant challenge hindering the growth of the marine asset integrity services market.

Global Marine Asset Integrity Services Market: Segmentation

The global marine asset integrity services market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Marine Asset Integrity Services Market by type

Auditing

Consulting

Testing & Analysis

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Other

Marine Asset Integrity Services Market by application

Offshore structures

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

Pipelines and Process Systems

Global Marine Asset Integrity Services Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In July 2018, M2 Subsea ltd. secured a contract with Premier Oil to provide inspection services for Premier Oil’s Balmoral Floating Production Vessel. As per the contract M2 Subsea will carry out the inspection of vessel’s hull, umbilicals, flowlines, risers and subsea template.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global marine asset integrity services market identified across the value chain include Penspen Limited, Fluor, ABB, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, General Electric, Aker Solutions, SGS, EM&I, STAT Marine, Oceaneering International and Geanti Marine Limited.

