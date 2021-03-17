Mechanical Keyboard Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2016-2020

Mechanical keyboards will continue to witness stellar demand, owing to their growing application in PC gaming. Global revenues are anticipated to reach US$ 637.3 Mn in 2016.

New PC games continue to lure consumers, fuelling higher demand for mechanical keyboards compared to membrane keyboards globally. While enhanced features of mechanical keyboards, such as improved response time and tactility will continue to foster demand, their high cost can pose challenges to widespread adoption. Declining sales of desktop PCs will also have a restraining effect on global mechanical keyboard market.

By application, gaming segment will remain dominant, accounting for over 50% revenue share in 2016. Demand for mechanical keyboards from the gaming segment is anticipated to remain strong in North America and Europe. The gaming segment accounted for a market share of nearly 67.1% in Europe in 2015, and is anticipated reach a value of US$ 321.5 Mn in 2016.

Region-wise, North America and Europe are estimated to be the largest markets for mechanical keyboards, collectively accounting for more than 70% of the marketplace in revenues, in 2015. North America is anticipated to lead the market with over 40% of the total market revenues, followed by Europe. The U.S. will dominate the N. American market, with over 90% of the revenue share. Growing inclination of European manufacturers toward adoption of technologically advanced products is expected to create a lucrative market for mechanical keyboards in 2016.

Demand for mechanical keyboards for gaming is strong in Europe, whereas whereas the office and industrial segment account for bulk of the demand in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions.

Some of the major mechanical keyboard players include Logitech International S.A., Razer Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Roccat Studios Inc., SteelSeries ApS, Bloody (A4tech Co Ltd.) and Rapoo Corporation (Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co.) Some of the major switch manufacturers include ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Cherry, Kaihua Electronics Co. Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Trantek Electronics Co. Ltd. – TTC, and Huizhou Greetech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Long-term Outlook: Global mechanical keyboard market is projected for twofold growth during the forecast period 2016–2020 to reach US$ 656 Mn, registering a double digit CAGR of 17.9%. Global mechanical keyboard consumption is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.9% over 2016–2020.

