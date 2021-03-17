MEDICALLY PRESCRIBED APPS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Medically prescribed apps are software applications which is designed to help individuals manage their medical routine, calculate medical data, help acquire information regarding the availability of doctors, determination of critical health parameters, provide e-prescriptions, notifies about new treatment options and much more.

The demands for the medication prescribed apps are high due to increased prevalence of different lifestyle diseases such as diabetes & obesity, which requires continuous monitoring. These apps are used to continuously monitor the health of a person and notify him of new and available treatment along with their cost. They can be downloaded from the Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Medically Prescribed Apps will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medically Prescribed Apps market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Wellness Management Apps

Diseases And Treatment Management Apps

Diseases Specific Apps

Others

Segmentation by application:

Diabetes Management

Multi-Parameter Tracker

Cardiac Monitoring

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Pathfinder

InnovationM

Fueled

Sourcebits Technologies

WillowTree

Y Media Labs

OpenXcell

ArcTouch

Contus

Intellectsoft

Savvy Apps

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medically Prescribed Apps market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Medically Prescribed Apps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medically Prescribed Apps players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medically Prescribed Apps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

