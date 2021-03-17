Multilayer transparent conductors Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The multilayer transparent conductors market is growing rapidly over 11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 6.3 Billion by the end of forecast period.

In this rapidly changing world of technology, multilayer transparent conductors market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the multilayer transparent conductors market is the increasing adoption of touchscreen displays and growing awareness about utilization of solar energy. Other major factors like growing adoption of flat panel displays and touchscreen sensors are driving the growth of multilayer transparent conductors market.

The global multilayer transparent conductors market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the multilayer transparent conductors market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of multilayer transparent conductors market. This is owing to the growing awareness about utilization of solar energy in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices. Growing adoption of touchscreen displays across various industry verticals as well as growing adoption among consumer electronics is another major factor driving the growth of multilayer transparent conductors market in the region. Growing demand for energy efficient OLEDs and LCDs are other factors driving the growth of multilayer transparent conductors market in the region.

In the global multilayer transparent conductors market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, multilayer transparent conductors market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for multilayer transparent conductors in smartphones and growing applications of solar energy utilization in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owning to the presence of key players like Nitto Denko Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and others in the region.

Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market Segmentation:

The multilayer transparent conductors market has been segmented on the basis of type, material and application. The material segment is further bifurcated into metal mesh, silver nanowires, ITO on glass, carbon nanotubes and others. Out of which, ITO on glass material is used across various verticals like touchscreens, optical coatings, flat panel displays and others. ITO is processed at high temperatures and is expensive in nature.

Key Players :

The prominent players in the multilayer transparent conductors market are – 3M Company (U.S.), Canatu OY (Finland), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Thin Film Devices Inc. (U.S.), Dontech Inc. (U.S.), Abrisa Technologies (U.S.), Eastman Kodak (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of multilayer transparent conductors market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in multilayer transparent conductors market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for multilayer transparent conductors in smartphones in that region.

