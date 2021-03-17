Natural Fiber Composites Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Natural Fiber Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”
— Natural Fiber Composites Market 2018
Increasing demand for lightweight and environmentally friendly materials to drive the NFCs market.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Natural Fiber Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for NFCs in the next five years.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UPM Biocomposites
Weyerhaeuser
Procotex
Trex
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Fiberon
Polyvlvlies Franz Beyer
Tecnaro
FlexForm Technologies
Meshlin Composites
Greencore Composites
Greengran
Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler
Polymera
Stemergy
TTS BIOCOMPOSITE
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wood Fiber
Non-Wood Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Natural Fiber Composites Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Wood Fiber
1.2.2 Non-Wood Fiber
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Building & Construction
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 UPM Biocomposites
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Natural Fiber Composites Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 UPM Biocomposites Natural Fiber Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Weyerhaeuser
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Natural Fiber Composites Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Natural Fiber Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Procotex
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Natural Fiber Composites Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Procotex Natural Fiber Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Trex
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Natural Fiber Composites Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Trex Natural Fiber Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Natural Fiber Composites Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Natural Fiber Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
