Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

— Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2018

Surge in clinical data, use of connected devices, and evolving consumer needs is expected to drive the growth in the market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pattern and image recognition is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

CERNER

IBM

MICROSOFT

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

HEATH FIDELITY

LINGUAMATICS

DOLBEY SYSTEMS

APIXIO

MMODAL IP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rule-Based NLP

Statistically Based NLP

Mixed NLP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Care

Life Science

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rule-Based NLP

1.2.2 Statistically Based NLP

1.2.3 Mixed NLP

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Health Care

1.3.2 Life Science

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CERNER

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CERNER Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MICROSOFT

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MICROSOFT Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

