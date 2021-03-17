Neuro Immunoassay Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Immunoassay is a bioanalytical method in which a quantitative analysis depends on the interaction of antigen and antibody. Neuro Immunoassay is a technique that is a quick and accurate test that can be used in laboratory and on-site to detect specific molecules. Immunoassays are the procedure that rely on the procedure of an antibody to bind to a specific structure of a molecule. Antibodies in this are proteins that are generated by animals in response to the invasion of the antigen produced. It function on the antigen-antibody interaction procedure. Antibodies are found in blood and tissue fluids and will bind to the antigens whenever is encountered. Antibodies are highly specific, only act on its specific antigens. If these antibodies are purified from the blood, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies are ideal for the reagents to detect and monitor certain specific target molecules from other substances. Neuro Immunoassay have been widely used for the pharmaceutical analysis such as diagnosis of disease, drug monitoring, pharmacokinetic and bioequivalence study of drug discovery. Immunoassay are of different format such as competitive inhibition assay, monoclonal-polyclonal sandwich assays, rapid assays and antigen-down immunoassays. The importance of neuro immunoassay in pharmaceutical industry is due to its inherent specificity, high- throughput and sensitivity for the analysis of biological samples.

Neuro Immunoassay Market: Drivers and Restraints

Neuro Immunoassay market is growing with the increasing prevalence cases of neurodegenerative diseases. The growing investments on neurobiology is expected to drive the market. The increasing geriatric population, growing technological advancement is expected to act as a driver to the global neuro immunoassay market. Increasing awareness about application of immunoassay in diagnosis and monitoring purpose of Neuro diseases. The stringent regulations by government, high cost associated with the procedure and lack of experience in using these tchniques are expected to act as a restraint to the market Neuro Immunoassay Market: Segmentation

The global Neuro Immunoassay market is classified on the basis of product type, technology, application and end users

Global Neuro Immunoassay market, by Technology

Radioimmunoassays (RIA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

ELISA

Western Blot

Rapid Tests

ELISPOT

Global Neuro Immunoassay market, by Product Type

Reagents and Kits

Analysers

Global Neuro Immunoassay market, by Application

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

ALS

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Organizations

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Neuro Immunoassay Market: Overview

Based on Technology is the major segment of the market that includes Radioimmunoassays (RIA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), ELISA, Western Blot, Rapid Tests and ELISPOT. Based on product type Reagents and Kits and Analysers. The other segment includes end users that includes hospitals, clinics, academic organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies and others. The increasing government initiatives for the diagnosis and treatment of neuro disorders is expected to act as the driverto the overall Neuro Immunoassay market.

Neuro Immunoassay Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Neuro Immunoassay market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better government initiatives and more business investments for research and development. Latin America market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Europe due to increasing trend towards racing competitions and awareness among population.

Market: Key Players

Some of the players in Neuro Immunoassay market includes: Intrinsic LifeSciences, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Becton Dickinson and Company, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc, EDP Biotech Corporation, Hologic (Gen-Probe), Biomérieux and others.