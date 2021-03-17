Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Expanding at a Steady CAGR of 13.5% through 2023

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market – Overview

Homecare software is a specifically designed software to manage all the operations in the home care industry. It is an innovative solutions to address home care industry needs. Individuals with some disability and elderly population, who are unable to manage their daily routine activities, are dependent upon home care services provided by reputable homecare agencies. Agency administrators take advantage of home care software to provide quality services, to manage various operational activities, and to automate the workflow. All the functions associated with homecare operations can be done by an integrated software system. Home care & hospice, home care services are initiated in US in the 1880’s. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is reported that in 2014 nearly 12,400 Home Health Agencies were running and around 4.9 million individuals received home care services in the United States. The graying of American population is fueling up the demand for Home care services. It is a diverse and dynamic service industry which includes home healthcare agencies, home care aide organizations, and hospices.

Non-clinical Homecare software is majorly used by Private Home Care Agencies, Hospice Care agencies, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, and many others. According to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), Non-clinical Homecare service includes nonmedical personal care, day care, social activities, and companionship.

Rise in demand to reduce healthcare costs, increasing aging population, and rising awareness among population are promoting the growth Non-clinical Homecare software market globally. According to WHO, it is estimated that the world’s population aged 60 years and older will nearly double from 12% to 22% by 2050.

Increasing incidence of disabilities is also creating a huge scope for home care industry to provide their services, which ultimately propels the growth of non-clinical home care software market.

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market – Competitive Analysis

ComForCare Health Care Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa Healthcare (U.S.), Mckesson Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.K), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Allscripts (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Hearst Corporation (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

With the increasing demands of customers and home care agencies, home care software marketers are shaping up their services accordingly and it is imperative for existing marketers and new entrants to create a software solution which is configurable and easy to access. For instance, CareVoyant Inc. features a complete and comprehensive cloud-based solution for Private Duty home care agencies which covers non-medical personal assistance care.

Along with CareVoyant, some of the companies which majorly operates in this market are; FaterNotes, Allscripts, among others.FasterNotes, Inc. uses the cloud-based servers for home care agencies and private duty agencies.

Netsmart Technologies, Inc., a privately held company acquired by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, is one of the most widely adopted a software solutions platform. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has registered an annual revenue of $1.5billion in 2016, out of which Netsmart Technologies, Inc. accounts for $173.361 million.

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market – Regional Analysis

Considering the global scenario of the nonclinical homecare software market, there are four main regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas accounts for the largest market owing to the huge geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, well-developed healthcare sector, and high healthcare spending. America consists of two regions namely, North America and South America. North America is the major market share holder owing to increasing adoption of home based solutions and high per capita income of the people in this region. Europe commands the second largest market share in global nonclinical homecare software. Some major factors that attribute the growth of Europe nonclinical homecare software market are, huge geriatric population, well-developed healthcare facilities, and high healthcare expenditure. Germany, UK and France are the major contributor in the Europe nonclinical homecare software market. Europe nonclinical homecare software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Improving healthcare sector, rapidly growing economies, presence of huge population, and opportunities for the development of the market have driven the growth for this market in Asia Pacific. Whereas, the Middle East & Africa accounts for the lowest share in the global nonclinical homecare software market.

