offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market Size and Key Trends in terms of Volume and Value

Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market: Definition and Introduction

With high urbanization rate, rising population, and increasing infrastructure development, the demand for power is also increasing across the globe. The diminishing non-renewable energy resources, coupled with the necessity for sustainability, has created the need of the hour to look for renewable energy resources in order to catch up with the global demand. Solar energy has already started spreading its arena as a likely alternative to conventional energy resources, however, its true potential is yet to be realized at the ground level. At the same time, research has been pacing up to develop new sustainable energy resources, and offshore wind energy is one of them.

Due to their challenging locations, the plants or farms for offshore wind energy are required to be relatively strong when compared to the onshore wind farms. Geographical location and water depth – shallow or deep water – plays a crucial role for the offshore wind energy Infrastructure development. The construction of shallow depth wind energy Infrastructure requires less efforts as compare to the deep water Infrastructure. The primary advantages associated with the offshore wind energy infrastructure are the reduction in project capital, along with the zero fuel cost which is natural wind. In offshore wind energy farms, four types of foundation are utilized which include, monopole, jacket, tripod, and floating foundations. Owing to increasing research and development about the unconventional energy resources, huge potential for harnessing the offshore wind energy is expected to contribute to the development of new plants, in turn creating significant opportunities for project developers and components suppliers in the global market.

Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market: Dynamics

Exponential growth has been witnessed in the renewable energy consumption in across various parts of the world. Various start-ups and technology based companies, often through the support of non-governmental organizations, have also been involved in utilizing renewable energy at small scale for applications, including, home appliances, small electrical equipment, etc. To keep up with the same trend at the large scale, significant growth is expected to result in the offshore wind energy infrastructure development over the forecast period.

The environmental regulatory pressure for reducing the emission of harmful substances from fossil fuel based energy resources is further expected to push the stake holders, either government or private entities, to opt for offshore wind energy sources, in their respective regions.

Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Global offshore wind energy infrastructure market can be segmented on the basis of foundation type, location, and region as the mentioned below.

On the foundation basis, global offshore wind energy infrastructure market can be segmented as the below:

Monopole

Tripod

Jacket

Floating foundation

On the basis of location, global offshore wind energy infrastructure market can be segmented as the below:

Shallow water

Deep water

Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market: Regional Outlook

Steady growth has been witnessed in the global offshore wind energy infrastructure market, with significant growth coming from the European market in the past. European region houses some of the largest offshore wind energy plants, with U.K. standing at the pole position for the same. U.K., with huge potential, has immensely developed its offshore wind energy infrastructure. Germany, and Denmark, are the other key traditional markets for offshore wind energy. On lines of the European success stories, the development of offshore wind energy infrastructure is expected to gain traction in other parts of world, including East Asia, North America, and other parts of the world over the coming years.

Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure Market: Participants

Some of the players identified across the value chain of the offshore wind energy infrastructure market are as the below:

ENERCON GmbH

Suzlon Group

GE Wind Energy

Siemens Wind Power

Vestas Wind Systems

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Xinjiang Gold wind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd

DONG Energy Wind Power A/S

Nordex S.E

Upwind Solutions Inc., etc.

