Pasteurized Eggs Market Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Pasteurized Eggs are eggs that are pasteurized to reduce the risk of food poisoning from uncooked or less cooked foods. Pasteurized eggs are obtained by holding them at 140F for 75 minutes. Pasteurization is a high heat used to destroy bacteria to protect the food products such as milk, cheese, juices etc. Not all eggs are pasteurized, only liquid eggs are pasteurized. Pasteurized eggs are suitable for preparing egg recipes which are not properly cooked and in daily cooking products too. Pasteurized eggs reduce the food borne diseases caused due to Salmonella bacteria by killing these bacteria. Posturizing eggs also kills avian flu virus which can affect human or animal health. Pasteurized egg shells are also available and they are patented by National Pasteurized Eggs Inc. for sale. Pasteurized eggs are available at grocery shops and are suggested to store in refrigeration to retain the quality. These pasteurized eggs are food-grade wax coated to maintain their freshness.

Market Segmentation:

Pasteurized eggs market is segmented on the basis of method of pasteurization as heat without chemicals, lactic acid-aluminum sulfate, heat plus hydrogen peroxide, heat plus vacuum, hot room treatment of dried egg white, irradiation etc. According to methods egg white, egg yolk and whole egg is pasteurized separately. Market for heat without chemicals for pasteurizing egg is expected to grow in forecast period as no chemical reaction is included.

Pasteurized eggs market is segmented on the basis of its application in food industry as noodles & pasta, dietary supplements, sauces, mayonnaise & dressing, meat & fish, dairy products, prepared food, desserts, pet food, and others. Eggs are preferred by athletes and bodybuilders as a source of protein which is increasing demand for pasteurized eggs in global market.

Pasteurized eggs market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Pasteurized Eggs market has been segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region and Japan. The U.S. and Europe are majorly involved in the pasteurized eggs market followed by rest of North America. Developing countries such as India, Africa are stepping into the market for pasteurized eggs in various food applications.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing the demand for pasteurized eggs globally is due to its health benefits associated with it. Trend of fitness is growing globally in youths, for which the protein rich pasteurized eggs are most consumed food, this in turn is increasing the demand of pasteurized eggs. Application of pasteurized egg in food industry as sausage, dressing, and other applications is increasing demand of pasteurized eggs in global market. Pasteurized eggs can be stored in refrigeration for longer time without affecting the quality of the eggs which is one of the key driver for the growth of the pasteurized eggs market. As pasteurization kills harmful bacteria from eggs, these eggs healthy and also protect consumers from various diseases, which is one of the reasons consumers are leaning towards pasteurized eggs.

Pasteurized Eggs Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Pasteurized Eggs market include National Pasteurized Eggs Inc., Glaum EGG Ranch Company, Wilcox Farms Company, Hickmans Family Farms Company, Willamette Egg Company, Stiebrs Farms Company are among these.