Powered Lawn Mowers Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027

Upgradation of dusty old mower is mandatory to avoid scruffy look of the lawns, which can be achieved through various technology advancements. These advancements in cordless technology mowers were due to requirement of high storage space by traditional gas-powered lawn mowers that also emit high emissions and noises as compared to electric lawn mowers. With the size of the gardens, comes the choice of most appropriate lawn mowers. The small gardens demand mowers, which can be either electric corded or the hand push, whereas medium to larger gardens consider petrol-fuelled cordless or battery operated mowers. Various market participants are introducing new and updated technologies to lawn mowers with additional features such as increased blade size, requirement for less storage room and variable speed technologies. To develop cordless mowers and growing preference for mobility, market participants are also concentrating towards battery technologies such as enhanced performance and lower prices for rechargeable battery packs. Other significant step taken by governments in various countries to provide subsidiaries for the installation of powered lawn mowers is expected to enhance the sales of lawn mowers over the next decade. Some features such as battery indicators, which tell the operator what amount of power is left in the machine and even-cut of any type of grass is expected to boost the market of powered lawn mowers over the forecast period.

Powered Lawn Mowers Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Low-noise blades of electric powered lawn mowers, growing fuel prices leading to growth of battery operated and various environmental concerns are some of the factors driving the growth of powered lawn mowers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, requirement of less storage space in the garage for electric lawn mowers, lower maintenance cost of electric lawn mowers and no-pull cord start are some of the other driving factors of powered lawn mowers market during the forecast period. Moreover, powerful engine, lightweight build and large grass collector are some of the features, which are projected to drive the powered lawn mowers market during the next decade. To cool the urban environment, increase biodiversity, absorb air pollution and insulate buildings, there is growing adoption of green roofs in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan and Canada, which is expected to further fuel the growth of powered lawn mowers market.

Restraints:

The shorter running time of battery, which can merely run for 40 to 70 minutes, as compared to longer running time of gas-powered lawn mowers is expected to hamper the growth of powered lawn mowers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, less options for setting and cumbersome height adjustment for electric powered lawn mowers are expected to hinder the growth of powered lawn mowers market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher cost of electric mowers as compared to the traditional gas mowers are expected to affect the growth of powered lawn mowers market during the forecast period.

Powered Lawn Mowers Market: Segmentation

Global powered lawn mowers market is segmented on the basis of material type, source of power and cutting systems. On the basis of material type, the global powered lawn mowers market is segmented into steel, polymer and polypropylene. On the basis of source of power, global powered lawn mowers market is segmented into gas-powered, electric and battery-powered. On the basis of cutting systems, global powered lawn mowers market is segmented into reel mowers and rotary lawn mowers.

Powered Lawn Mowers Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to exhibit dominance in the global powered lawn mowers market owing to increase in demand for more aesthetic appeal at residential or commercial properties. Western Europe and Eastern Europe regions are expected to hold considerable share in the global powered lawn mowers market, attributed to technological advancements and preferable large gardens and lawns. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is projected to be an attractive region owing to growing interest of customers towards greener and appealing buildings with increasing spending for recreational activities.

Powered Lawn Mowers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global powered lawn mowers market are:

American Lawn Mower Company

Unison Engg Industries (An Unison Group Of Companies)

Rank Engineering

Husqvarna AB (publ)

D&D Motor Systems, Inc.

Hayter Limited

