Practice Analytics Market Overview 2023- Share Analysis, Emerging Trends, Revenue Outplay, Challenges, Top Leaders Specifications: Accenture (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), Cardinal Health (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Harris digiChart (US)

Market Highlights

Practice analytics is one of the effective tools, used for keeping records and analysis of data that are collected. Increasing use of internet and more and more information going online, are together creating an easy way for analysis. Increasing small and mid-sized healthcare firms will directly increase the growth of this market. Educating and creating initiatives about digitalization in software-based analysis methods also leads to the growth of this market. Moreover, initial cost of software which is used and technically easy way to support the data and summaries is low and increasing demand for IT departments in healthcare industry will increase the growth of the market.

However, all personal data stored online and accessible through internet may hinder the growth of this market.

Global Practice Analytics Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11.5% during the forecasted period of 2017-2023.

Segmentation

Global practice analytics market is segmented on the basis of its module type and application.

On the basis of module type, it is segmented into clinical module, front office module, and business module.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into standard reports, graphical user interface design, SQL database and others.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, this market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East and Africa. America dominates a major share of this market as government is backing more research and development in the information technology sector. Recent advances in IT and its numerous uses in healthcare domain has boosted the growth of this market. Europe accounts for the second largest market owing to increasing research and development and well-established healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the presence of huge opportunities in the market and the continuously increasing demand for better healthcare software’s. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least market share due to not much developed healthcare industry.

Among numerous players, top players of the global practice analytics market are

Accenture (US)

AGS Health, Inc. (India)

Practice Analytics (US)

Greenway Health, LLC (US)

MediSys (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Harris digiChart (US)

Meditab (US)

UroGPO (US)

Global Health Management Services (US)

IBM and KNIME (Switzerland).

Accenture is one of the leading health care solution providers. It provides health insights, healthcare data management and analysis. Additionally, the company operates in three major domain which includes digital health, operational transformation and health consumerism. Accenture developed robotics process automation for operational improvements of health insurance domain.

AGS health is one of the leading provider of medical billing, medical coding and business analytics services in leading healthcare domain. Moreover, it has tie ups with blue chip users, which includes large health systems & hospital corporations, physician groups, academic medical centers, billing companies, revenue cycle management companies, coding companies and providers of other healthcare services.

