Printing Paper Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Global printing paper market: Introduction

The global paper industry is undergoing rapid transformation and plays significant role in the global packaging industry. In addition to manufacturing of packaging products such as corrugated boxes, paperboards or envelopes, papers are also used for the production of printing paper for printing purposes. Printing paper market is anticipated to grow on the backdrop of packaging industry, printing industry, and as well as e-commerce industry growth. Printing paper are used for billing. Manufacturers attach copies of bills with the products they sell to the retailers which is expected to increase the Printing paper market growth. Printing paper manufacturers need to explore new ways to create values for their customers due to changing technologies. Other than that, printing paper are used in various official works. Printing paper market will also receive a push from a rise in business activity and the accompanying increase in transactional and business communications documents. Printing papers are customizable as per requirement, and are available in various types, sizes, and qualities.

Global Printing paper market: Dynamics

Printing paper mainly finds applications in offset printing and laser imaging. Printing paper market will receive a boost from the general rise in business activity and the accompanying expansion of transactional and business communication document. In the emerging market, the Printing paper market will be driven by urban population growth, rising disposable income with increase in print technology. One of the factors which is expected to accelerate Printing paper market growth is TransPromo revolution. TransPromo means a transaction document that consists of a promotional message that is placed aside of essential transactional information. Companies are starting to use these trends to create effective customer dialogues, which promote products and services. Another major driver which is expected to speed up growth of printing paper market is the presence of active and healthy postal system. Electronic media is a major competitor which hampers growth of printing paper market. Rapid transformation of graphics industry is expected to hamper growth of the global Printing paper market. Furthermore, as the digital technology increases, there will be growth in acceptance towards reading and writing work on the screen, which might affect growth of printing paper market. But now it enters a period of decline in next decade after being one of the most prominent technologies in the last decade. Printing paper manufacturers need to align their own product innovations to take advantage of the technological developments.

Global printing paper market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the printing paper market are – International Paper Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Antalis S.A., Guangzhou Xinyi Printing Co., Ltd., Boise Paper, Mondi Group, Papico Limited, White Birch Paper, Australian Paper, BJ Ball Papers, and American Eagle Paper Mills.

